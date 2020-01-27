Some Residents Receive Incorrect Voter Registration Info
A number of Wisconsin residents are getting unsolicited voter registration forms in the mail with outdated or incorrect information. In the wake of a lawsuit looking to purge the state’s voting rolls, a group has been sending some incorrect voter registration papers to Wisconsin Residents. The mailers come from something called the Voter Participation Center. State election officials say the best source for any voting related information is myvote(dot)w-i(dot)g-o-v.
