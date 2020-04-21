MADISON, WI – In announcing her decision to step down as the Senate Democratic Leader, Senator Jennifer Shilling (D-La Crosse) released the following statement:

“It has been an honor to serve in the Senate and I’ve been humbled that my Democratic colleagues put their trust in me to lead our caucus these past five years. As a team, we’ve worked together to fight for our shared values, hold Republicans accountable, and usher in a new era of Democratic leadership with a fresh slate of statewide constitutional officers.

“Given my recent announcement of non-candidacy, I believe new leadership in our caucus at this time will help to best represent our constituents and put Democrats in the best position to be successful in the months and years to come. With that in mind, I plan to step down from my position as Senate Democratic Leader on Friday, April 24th and continue to serve as the Senator for the 32nd District.”

Jennifer Shilling is finishing her third term in the State Senate after recently announcing she will not run for re-election. She began serving as the Senate Democratic Leader in 2015 and is the longest serving female leader in Wisconsin legislative history.