The Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers watershed conservation group has awarded academic scholarships to three local students.

Dallas Kreisa, Morgan Phipps and Kalista Hodorff will each receive a $500 scholarship to continue their education at college in an agriculture-related or environmental science degree.

In order to be considered for the scholarship, a student must have been a past or present 4-H or FFA member and enroll in a four-year college during the 2020-21 academic year.

Kreisa, the daughter of Drew and Tracy Kreisa of Plymouth, Wis., is a 2020 graduate of Plymouth High School and will be attending Marian University in the fall majoring in biotechnology and chemistry.

“Agriculture’s conservation practices are important because it allows for a healthier environment and longevity of farmland,” Kreisa said. “Without these practices, over time fields can become unusable or less efficient. These practices also protect the surrounding communities because it limits the amount of farming effects on the environment.”

Kreisa has been active in Johnsonville Hustlers 4-H Club, Plymouth FFA Chapter and the Junior Holstein Association while receiving multiple honors both academically and athletically throughout high school.

Phipps, the daughter of Phil and Brenda Phipps of Glenbeulah, Wis., is a 2020 graduate of Plymouth High School and will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in the fall majoring in agricultural education.

“I hope to have many hands-on opportunities during my college career at UW-Platteville,” Phipps said. “My goal is to understand the agricultural community in greater detail regarding the everyday life of a farmer and to share that with the public.”

Phipps has been active in both the Plymouth FFA chapter and Spring Valley 4-H. Most recently she has held the positions of 4-H president and FFA president while gaining work experience with the Plymouth School District’s day care program and head attendant at the Plymouth Aquatic Center.

Hodorff, the daughter of Corey and Tammy Hodorff of Eden, Wis., is a 2017 graduate of Campbellsport High School and is attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in dairy science.

“Agricultural conservation practices are very important in the daily livelihood of farmers,” Hodorff said. “Taking care of the land is one of the many values that a farmer holds dear. Conservation practices have evolved throughout the years and have become ever increasingly important to help maintain the land, water and environment.”

Hodorff has been active in the agricultural community throughout her education, including in the Fond du Lac County Junior Holstein Association, Armstrong 4-H Club and Badger Dairy. During a summer internship with Motiva Consulting, Hodorff developed a passion for wanting to improve communication between management and employee farm teams and provide bilingual services and resources. This is in addition to her interest in growing management and ownership on the family dairy farm.

Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers offers this scholarship to encourage young people to continue their education in agriculture, Joe Wagner, board president of SRPF, said.

“These students will be the future of the agricultural community as we continue to improve soil health and greater farming efficiency, sustain profitability and lessen the impact on the environment,” Wagner said.