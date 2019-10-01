The National Weather Service says it has received almost 600 reports of tornadoes, high winds, and hail connected to the series of storms that swept through Wisconsin Wednesday night. Wind speeds were measured in excess of 80 miles an hour and survey teams are working to confirm at least two tornadoes. Heavy damage was reported in the village of Stanley, east of Eau Claire. The Stanley tornado may set a record for the northern-most tornado ever recorded in Wisconsin in December – possibly the northern-most December tornado ever in the U-S.