Several UW System Schools Switch To Online Classes Only
Several schools in the University of Wisconsin System are switching to online-only classes in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Campuses in Madison, Stout, Milwaukee, La Crosse and Green Bay have decided to suspend face-to-face classes. The University of Wisconsin-Madison will offer classes only online until April 10th. The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire says it will continue to hold face-to-face classes and labs, but all attendance policies are suspended.
