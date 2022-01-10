U-S Senator Ron Johnson has officially confirmed he is running for a third team. The Wisconsin Republican had said he would serve only one more term after his re-election in 2016. In an Op-Ed piece in the Wall Street Journal, Johnson noted the country is in “too much peril” for him to leave. He wrote that he didn’t make the decision lightly. The veteran politician will be challenged by Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, and Milwaukee Bucks team executive Alex Lasry, among others. Johnson was first elected to represent Wisconsin in 2010.