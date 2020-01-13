Senator Ron Johnson Doesn’t Want President’s Powers Limited
U-S Senator Ron Johnson says he won’t support a proposal to limit President Trump’s war powers. The Wisconsin Republican appeared on the program “UpFront” over the weekend. He said he doesn’t want to hamstring the president by supporting the resolution introduced in the House of Representatives. Johnson says he wants a provision added which would give the president the power to act if it is clear that Iran is about to get a nuclear missile.
