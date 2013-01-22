Senator Johnson Wants To Know Who Leaked Info To The Press
U-S Senator Ron Johnson says he wants to know who leaked information to the press about the latest investigation into Hunter Biden. The Wisconsin Republican has released an open letter demanding that Senate Democrats help him find out the source of the leak. Johnson says it undermines the oversight by the U-S Senate. Someone told reporters the Treasury Department is looking into Biden’s financials. Johnson says the leaks about the story are taken out of context and could hurt the effort to find the truth.
