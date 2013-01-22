A bill in the Wisconsin Senate would raise the minimum retirement age for school teachers and public employees from 55 to 59-and-a-half. The proposed change would apply to workers under 40 in the Wisconsin Retirement System if it goes into effect. Police and firefighters would be exempt. The legislation is sponsored by Republican Senators Duey Stroebel of Saukville and Jerry Petrowski of Marathon. While the bill is intended to combat the teacher shortage in the state, it has been met with some criticism by some in the Wisconsin education system who fear it could do the opposite. Senator Strobel says he does not believe young workers in their 20s and 30s are already planning for their retirement.