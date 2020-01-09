Revisions in the House of Representatives are said to be why U-S Senator Tammy Baldwin has changed her mind and decided to vote for the new U-S-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. The Wisconsin Democrat says the deal now increases access to Mexican markets for this state’s dairy farmers. Baldwin had been against the previous agreement – NAFTA (NAF tuh) – saying it cost Wisconsin jobs. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley says there could be a final vote on the U-S-M-C-A – unless House Speaker Nancy Pelosi forwards the articles of impeachment. That would take priority in the Senate.