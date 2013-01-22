Bill Nye “The Science Guy” is scheduled to speak at an event in Madison this spring where climate change will be the topic. Nye is a “scientist” and former television host who will appear as part of the Wisconsin Union Directorate’s Distinguished Lecture Series April 21st. Organizers say the lecture and following question-and-answer session are open to students and the public. There will be no admission charge, but those attending will need to obtain a free general admission ticket to get in.