”Science Guy” Coming To Madison To Discuss Climate Change
Bill Nye “The Science Guy” is scheduled to speak at an event in Madison this spring where climate change will be the topic. Nye is a “scientist” and former television host who will appear as part of the Wisconsin Union Directorate’s Distinguished Lecture Series April 21st. Organizers say the lecture and following question-and-answer session are open to students and the public. There will be no admission charge, but those attending will need to obtain a free general admission ticket to get in.
