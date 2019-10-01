School Bus, School Zone Safe Driving Reminder
With students headed back to school following the Labor Day weekend around Wisconsin, drivers are urged to remain aware of pedestrians in and around schools. Advocates say the volume of traffic, and the volume of students and staff on those streets in front of schools and by schools is going to bounce back to high levels once again. It is also imperative for drivers to pay attention to crossing guards signs especially during peak pick-up and drop-off times.
Comments are closed.