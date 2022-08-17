Authorities in Sauk County have released the name of a Rock Springs man who was found dead next to a minivan last week. The vehicle has been linked to a crash involving construction equipment the day before the discovery. Investigators with the sheriff’s office say Richard Roever likely died from injuries he sustai9ned in the crash, but he also had an ongoing medical condition. Roever’s body was found last Thursday afternoon after a caller reported seeing it in the Westfield Township.