On December 20, 2019 at 11:45am, Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a garbage truck that rolled over on Bloomingdale Rd, east of W. Salem Ridge Rd, in the town of Webster. 40-year-old Cory L. Simonson from rural Desoto was driving a 2008 International garbage truck, owned by Southwest Sanitation out of Viroqua. Simonson was traveling west on Bloomingdale Rd. when he was trying to negotiate a curve. Simonson lost control the vehicle and it overturned in the middle of the road. Simonson was transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare by Lafarge EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. Assisting on scene was the Lafarge Fire Department, Lafarge EMS, and the Webster Township.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.