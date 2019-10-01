On January 10, 2023, at approximately 8:45 a.m., Bernie J. Larry, age 63, of Lafarge was traveling southbound on State Highway 131 near McCarty Road north of Readstown. Mr. Larry was negotiating a left hand curve and hit a patch of ice on the roadway. Mr. Larry lost control of his vehicle spinning out of control, crossed the centerline, and went into the ditch. After leaving the roadway the vehicle rolled onto the drivers side and came to rest. Bernie became trapped in the vehicle and was unable to get out of the vehicle on his own.

Readstown Fire Department arrived on scene and extricated Mr. Larry from his vehicle. Bernie reported no injuries and was checked out by Readstown EMS and released at the scene.

The vehicle was removed by Lafarge Truck Center.