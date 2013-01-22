If she is convicted, a 35-year-old Richland Center woman could go to prison for the rest of her life for shooting a man to death. Amber Lundgren was silent during a Monday appearance in Sauk County Circuit Court. Investigators say Lundgren admitted shooting 37-year-old Christopher Lytle in the back of the neck September 21st. She says she fired twice in self-defense. Ho-Chunk Casino surveillance video showed Lytle getting into her car the day he died.