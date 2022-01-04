Some people living in a Sauk City mobile home park say they don’t know where they will go in the middle of winter. They have been given legal notice to vacate the property by the end of January. One resident says a man served legal papers to her husband last Thursday morning. It gave details about the property manager’s decision to terminate leases and close the community in Sauk City. Escalating operating costs have been blamed. A news release from the owner says the operation is no longer economically viable. All residents have been on month-to-month leases – so the quick notice is legal.