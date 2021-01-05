Republicans Introduce COVID-19 Relief Bill On First Day Of Session
The Wisconsin Legislative session was just underway Monday when Republicans introduced Assembly Bill 1, a COVID-19 relief measure. Speaker Robin Vos says it will pass later this week. Democratic Governor Tony Evers isn’t saying whether he will sign it, or use his veto pen. A package promoted by the governor wasn’t taken up by lawmakers. Assembly Democrats skipped the Monday swearing-in ceremony, but Democrats in the Senate showed up.
