There is more discord between Democratic Governor Tony Evers and Republican leaders in the Wisconsin Legislature. Those Republicans say local roads are being shortchanged. Evers announced Wednesday 75 million dollars in local transportation grants. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says it should be 90 million, accusing the governor of cutting 15 million dollars from the program. Vos says the governor’s actions leave many smaller Wisconsin communities out of luck when it comes to money they need for transportation projects.