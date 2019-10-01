Republican Candidate For Governor Tests Positive For COVID-19
A Republican running for Wisconsin governor has tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesperson for Rebecca Kleefisch says she was vaccinated earlier this year. Kleefisch was exposed while attending church September 12th. She was informed about the exposure four days later and tested positive September 17th. The former Wisconsin lieutenant governor says she is feeling fine, but the campaign has canceled upcoming events. Close contacts are being notified.
