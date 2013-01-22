Republican Campaign Chests Bulging With Cash
A government watchdog group reports campaign chests for Republican legislators are bulging with cash. Wisconsin Democracy Campaign says G-O-P lawmakers and a pair of legislative campaign committees finished last year with more than six-point-three million dollars in the bank. That dwarfs the money held by Democrats – who have one-point-six million on hand. Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has the most available funding at a little over 469-thousand dollars.
