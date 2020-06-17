Last week, Rep. Ron Kind was announced as the winner of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Jefferson – Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship. This award recognizes members of Congress who demonstrate bipartisan leadership and a willingness to work across the aisle, necessary for the constructive governing that moves our nation forward. Rep. Kind was the only member of the Wisconsin delegation to receive the honor.

“I’m honored to receive the Jefferson – Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship. Throughout our nation’s history, we are at our best when we act together, and now more than ever, we need to revitalize that spirit,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “I will continue to seek out common ground to tackle the critical issues facing all Americans.”

“At a time when small businesses are facing unprecedented challenges, it is refreshing to have leaders like Ron Kind, who can set aside partisan differences and work collaboratively towards solutions to the problems folks are facing,” said Trempealeau County Economic Development and Tourism Coordinator Rob Grover.

“Now more than ever, our nation needs elected leaders with the courage to pursue common ground and bold, bipartisan solutions to America’s greatest challenges,” said U.S. Chamber President Suzanne Clark. “These awards honor the deserving members of Congress that are forging common-sense sense solutions, working across the aisle, to enact lasting and meaningful reforms. In the days ahead, Congress must work together and support our nation’s free enterprise principles that will help bring our economy back to strength and put our people back to work.”

Earlier this year, Rep. Kind was ranked 7th in bipartisanship out of all 435 members of Congress; 2nd amongst Democrats; and 1st in the Wisconsin Delegation by the Lugar Center. Additionally, the nonpartisan website GovTrack found Rep. Kind to be a bipartisan leader in Congress, introducing the 2nd highest number of bills with bipartisan cosponsors and the 7th highest number of bills signed into law.

Rep. Kind is a member of the Ways and Means Committee, the most powerful – and the oldest – committee in the House of Representatives. It has jurisdiction over tax measures, the management of public debt, trade and tariff laws, Social Security, Medicare, pensions, and many other economic growth measures.