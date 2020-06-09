La Crosse, WI— Rep. Ron Kind released the following statement in response to today’s announcement from Verso Corporation that it is indefinitely “idling” operations at its mill in Wisconsin Rapids, laying off nearly 900 Wisconsinites.

“I’m disappointed to learn of Verso Corporation’s decision to cease operations at its mill in Wisconsin indefinitely. My heart goes out to the workers, their families, and their communities who are all dealing with this new uncertainty in an even more uncertain world,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “Amidst a pandemic and now economic recession, this will be an increasingly tough time for Wisconsinites, but my office and I are standing by, ready to assist all those who are impacted and ensure they get the help they need. During challenging times, Wisconsinites have always come together to support one another, and I know this will be no different.”

For help, Wisconsinites can contact Rep. Kind and his staff by calling toll-free: 1-888-442-8040 or by visiting kind.house.gov.