Rep. Ron Kind voted for the Moving Forward Act, a sweeping infrastructure package that creates millions of jobs, rebuilds Wisconsin’s roads and transit systems, and invests in workers and families by supporting schools, housing, and broadband access.

“Especially during these difficult times, we need to support the spirit of American ingenuity and give Wisconsin workers, families, and communities the tools they need to succeed,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “This package will create good-paying jobs for Wisconsinites while modernizing our infrastructure in an environmentally friendly way and built to last. We need to continue to move our state forward by expanding access to broadband and investing in not only our roads, but also our schools, health care systems, and communities, which is why I was proud to vote for this package.”

Included in the package is Rep. Kind’s Agricultural Environmental Stewardship Act, bipartisan legislation that will provide tax incentives for farmers and rural electric cooperatives who invest in biogas technology. Digesters help family dairy farms convert to biogas, turning waste into energy, and helping to make farms more efficient in challenging times.

Additionally, the Moving Forward Act also includes provisions to:

Rebuild our highways, bridges, and airports

Expand access to affordable, high-speed broadband internet in rural areas

Support hospitals and health care systems by improving capacity and access to care

Help schools safely reopen and rebuild

Support and modernize the U.S. Postal Service

Protect the environment through projects to restore the Great Lakes and clean up abandoned mines and wells

Promote the use of renewable energy technologies and invest in updates to our electrical grid

Spur private investments and financial support for state and local governments through the tax code

Rep. Kind is a member of the Ways and Means Committee, the most powerful – and the oldest – committee in the House of Representatives. It has jurisdiction over tax measures, the management of public debt, trade and tariff laws, Social Security, Medicare, pensions, and many other economic growth measures.