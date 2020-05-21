La Crosse, WI— Today, Rep. Ron Kind is reminding farmers and agricultural producers that they are still able to apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), including up to a $10,000 grant that does not need to be repaid. Due to funding through the Paycheck Protection Program and Healthcare Enhancement Act, the SBA is now accepting new EIDL applications in order to assist agricultural businesses.

“I want to make sure that all agricultural businesses, producers, and farmers know that the EIDL program is available to them,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “With COVID-19 causing considerable economic damage to family farmers across Wisconsin, these low-interest, long-term loans will help keep our agricultural economy afloat. Ensuring access to emergency capital is vital, and I encourage farmers and producers to apply if they need assistance.”

In April, Rep. Ron Kind released his Family Farm Rescue Plan, which focused on five concrete steps that the Administration could take to support family farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic, including ensuring farmers are eligible for all small business relief programs like EIDLs. He also called for using Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) funds to directly support family farms, purchasing excess food supply and delivering food banks, reopening the Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program, and ending the trade war and implementing USMCA.