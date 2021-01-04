On Thursday, December 31, 2020 around 6:38am, the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a report of a two vehicle head-on crash on State Highway 27 north of County Highway S in the Township of Little Falls. Reports of injuries and road blockage were given.

Law Enforcement located a silver 2015 GMC Arcadia blocking both lanes of traffic and a 2005 blue Chevy Trail Blazer off of the roadway against trees. An investigation showed, and a witness verified, that the GMC Arcadia crossed the centerline when heading northbound and struck the southbound Chevy Trailer Blazer in the oncoming lane.

The driver of the GMC Arcadia was identified as William Clifford Hoover (31 years old) and the driver of the Chevy Trail Blazer was identified as Dawn M. Zillmer(55 years old). Dawn was extricated from the vehicle by the Sparta Area Fire Department. Both parties received injuries and were transported to a medical facility by the Sparta Area Ambulance Service.

Hoover was later taken into custody for reckless driving causing injury, operating a motor vehicle with a restricted controlled substance causing injury, felony bail jumping, and a warrant. The incident is still being investigated by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The Wisconsin State Patrol and Cataract First Responders also assisted with the crash.