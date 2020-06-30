The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and its Division of State Patrol are asking travelers this holiday weekend to buckle up, drive carefully though work zones, and watch for pavement buckling caused by heat.

“Our number one goal this July 4 weekend is for everyone to stay safe,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “The State Patrol and other police agencies will be enforcing traffic laws and assisting motorists who need help. But being safe depends on everyone planning trips wisely and being cautious and alert.”

Hotter temperatures forecast throughout Wisconsin this week could create conditions for pavement buckling. Pavement can buckle when it expands quickly, creating unexpected bumps or dips. Serious pavement failures should be reported to 911 with specific location information.

For driving in these conditions, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) advises motorists to:

Slow down, buckle up and focus your full attention on the roadway.

Watch for slowing traffic and be ready to move over for all roadside workers, including highway crews as they repair damaged pavement.

Before your trip, check the 511 Travel Information system (511wi.gov) for the latest on any incidents or delays.

Eliminate distractions and focus on the road. Texting while driving is prohibited and very dangerous. Drivers in work zones are prohibited from using a handheld mobile device except in emergency.

Move over or slow down when approaching emergency responders.

Properly secure trailers and cargo. If your vehicle breaks down, try to get safely off the highway and remain inside until help arrives.

Most road construction will pause over the weekend to open as many lanes as possible. Significant road construction projects that may impact travel include:

Ashland County: WIS 112 is closed east of its intersection with County E in the town of White River for the replacement of the Anderson Creek Bridge. The detour takes WIS 13, US 2 and WIS 112.

Clark County: The US 12/WIS 27 bridge southeast of Humbird is closed for deck replacement where it crosses the railroad tracks. The detour takes US 10, WIS 73 and WIS 95.

Dane and Rock counties: Motorists on I-39/90, and I-43 near Beloit, should be alert for lane shifts and crossovers. The speed limit is reduced to 60 mph.

Douglas County: Traffic on US 2/53 (East 2nd Street) is reduced to one lane in each direction between 2nd Avenue East and 31st Avenue East.

Dunn County: WIS 72 is closed east of Elmwood for the replacement of the Eau Galle River Bridge. The detour takes WIS 128, WIS 29 and WIS 25.

Jackson County: US 12/WIS 27 is closed northeast of Black River Falls for the replacement of two culverts. The detour takes I-94, WIS 95 and US 12/WIS 27.

Jefferson County: I-94 between Lake Mills and Johnson Creek has a 4.5-mile-long work zone. Two lanes are open in each direction. Motorists can expect to encounter narrow lanes and lane shifts. The speed limit is reduced to 60 mph.

Lincoln County: WIS 64 is reduced to a single lane with temporary signals between Monteray Drive and Range Line Road.

Manitowoc County: US 10/Waldo Boulevard is closed in the city of Manitowoc along sections between County R and 14th Street. Eastbound US 10 is detoured via I-43 and US 151. Westbound US 10 is detoured via US 151 and I-43.

Price County: US 8 is reduced to a single lane with temporary signals between Beaumont Road and Cemetery Road in Prentice.

Sauk County: US 12 between Sauk City and Baraboo is reduced to a single lane each direction.

St. Croix County: US 12 between US 63 and WIS 128 east of Baldwin is reduced to one lane with a 13-foot lane restriction across the Union Pacific railroad bridge.

Taylor County: WIS 102 is closed between Berry Avenue North and Berry Avenue South for the replacement of two culverts.

Trempealeau County: US 53 is closed from the west junction of WIS 95 to Richter Road south of Whitehall. The detour takes WIS 121, WIS 93 and WIS 95.

Vernon County: WIS 35 (Great River Road) is closed to through traffic between Genoa and Stoddard. The detour takes WIS 56 and US 14/61.

For up-to-the-minute information on work zones and incidents that may affect highway travel, motorists can access the state’s 511 travel information system by:

Visiting 511wi.gov

Downloading the free 511 Wisconsin mobile app

Following @511WI on Twitter

Dialing 511

All Wisconsin rest areas are open, but seasonal waysides – the rustic pull-offs on less traveled roads – will not have restrooms available. The Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicle customer service centers will be closed on July 4, but online services are always available at: wisconsindmv.gov.