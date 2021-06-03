A bill authored by Wisconsin Republicans would bar state government or private businesses from requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination. Senate sponsor Mary Felzkowski of Tomahawk said, “taking a vaccine and putting it in your system is a very private and individual choice. And I don’t think our health is for public scrutiny.” Governor Tony Evers already said the state will not be imposing vaccine requirements – but he thinks it’s a reasonable request of businesses or a health care institution to ask those questions. The bill had a public hearing in an Assembly committee on today(Wednesday). Sixteen states have banned vaccine passports.