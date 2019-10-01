Public Health Officials: Flu Cases Are Extremely Low This Year
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says flu cases are extremely low this season. Normally, the state would be averaging 20-to-30 cases each week at this time of year – but, this year only 28 cases have been recorded since October. Public health officials emphasize that flu deaths are not being marked as COVID-19 deaths. They are easy to separate. Cases of the common cold are down, too. The low cold and flu numbers could be reflective of people wearing masks and social distancing.
Comments are closed.