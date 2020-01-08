President Donald Trump will be the only Republican candidate on the primary ballot in Wisconsin. A bi-partisan committee met with state elections officials today to decide which candidates will appear on the April 7th ballot. The G-O-P members submitted only Trump’s name and he was unanimously approved on a voice vote. The move means former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld and ex-Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh will not be a choice for Republican voters. They could be placed on Wisconsin’s ballot if they collect more than eight-thousand signatures each by January 28th. The Democrats on the committee submitted 14 candidates including Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar.