President Donald Trump rallied a big crowd right in the middle of a Democratic stronghold, telling supporters he’s a problem-solver. University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena was filled Tuesday night – about a half-mile from the location for this summer’s Democratic National Convention. In his 90-minute speech, Trump said he is the president to keep people safe, pointing to the killing of Iran’s top military officer. Trump also ripped into Democratic efforts to impeach him over holding up military aid to Ukraine until its leaders investigated political rival Joe Biden and his family.