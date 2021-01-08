The annual Prairie du Sac eagle-watching event is going virtual in 2021. Programming will be streamed online for the next two months. The president of the Ferry Bluff Eagle Council, Jeb Barzen, says virtual programming will include the release of a rehabilitated bald eagle to the wild, a live raptor show, and many more of the favorite events and presentations offered every year at this time. The live-steaming starts the afternoon of January 16th at 1:00 p-m. This will be the 34th year of Bald Eagle Watching Days. The population has grown from 108 occupied nests in 1973 to almost 17-hundred in 2019.