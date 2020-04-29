MADISON, Wis. – In response to questions regarding personal protective equipment (PPE) and Wisconsin state park staff and conservation wardens, the DNR would like to clarify that not all staff will be in PPE at all times, but will have and utilize PPE as needed for appropriate tasks. They will also practice the same safety measures as the public.

Additionally, Capital Springs State Recreation Area and Cross Plains State Park are managed cooperatively with multiple partners and municipalities and as such were removed from the original closure list in April after the Governor’s announcement.

A map of open properties is available here.