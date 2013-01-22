A federal judge has sentenced a 37-year-old Portage man to nine years in prison for robbing three Madison banks last year. Ramon Howard had entered a guilty plea to the charges in June. U-S Attorney Scott Blader told the court Howard has spent his entire adult life either in prison or under court supervision. His criminal career started when he was 15 and he robbed and assaulted an elderly victim. Howard and an accomplice were taken into custody after the third robbery at the U-W Credit Union.