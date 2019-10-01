Poll: Some Wisconsin Businesses Won’t Survive
Nine months into the coronavirus pandemic and some Wisconsin businesses are barely hanging on. The October coronavirus business and economic impact survey by researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh illustrates how critical the situation is. Nine percent of Wisconsin businesses say they have no more than three months before they will have to close for good. The poll-takers are finding a sharp decrease in business confidence in the state. They say they don’t expect any more federal help and figure the pandemic will continue to impact day-to-day operations for anywhere from nine months to a full year.
Comments are closed.