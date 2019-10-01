Nine months into the coronavirus pandemic and some Wisconsin businesses are barely hanging on. The October coronavirus business and economic impact survey by researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh illustrates how critical the situation is. Nine percent of Wisconsin businesses say they have no more than three months before they will have to close for good. The poll-takers are finding a sharp decrease in business confidence in the state. They say they don’t expect any more federal help and figure the pandemic will continue to impact day-to-day operations for anywhere from nine months to a full year.