On October 3, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center was notified about a pick-up on fire on Bagstad Lane near Coon Valley, WI. Brian Hitchcock of rural Coon Valley reported he could smell the trucks electrical system getting hot. Officials report that Hitchcock pulled his truck to the side of the road and was able to get out of the truck safely.

When fire crews arrived the pick-up was fully engulfed. After a short battle the Coon Valley Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire. The truck was a total loss and had to be towed from the scene.

Bagstad Lane was closed for a short time for clean-up efforts.