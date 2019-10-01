You may think it’s cool to have a stop sign nailed to your bedroom wall, but that could be a big mistake. For one thing, it could cause a fatal accident. For another, you could face fines and some jail time. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports there have been 80 signs stolen in the Northwest Region alone this year. Sign coordinator Steven Allard says that’s more than he has seen in any of his previous 25 years with the state agency. Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd tells W-E-A-U Television one of the most common targets is any sign bearing the numbers 4-20 – which is a reference to marijuana use. Wis-DOT says there have been about 20 vehicle crashes this year in areas with missing traffic signs.