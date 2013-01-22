It would have been hard for drivers to miss this incident on the side of the road. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office says it pulled over the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. The driver was given a verbal warning for not complying with Wisconsin’s “Move-Over Law.” That law requires drivers to move over a lane when they see a vehicle with its emergency lights flashing. If the driver can’t move over, they have to slow down – for the safety of the emergency responders.