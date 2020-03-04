New information indicates there may be some substance to claims that the man accused of killing five co-workers at Molson Coors had been racially harassed. A company spokesman confirmed a noose was found in Anthony Ferrill’s locker in 2015. The company never found out who left it there, but it did say such behavior is unacceptable. Questions remain about why Ferrill opened fire last week. Police have asked Molson Coors not to speculate on a motive for the murders.