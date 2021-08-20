No state grows more cranberries than Wisconsin – again. For the 27th consecutive year the Badger State is again projected to lead the country in cranberry production. Wisconsin family farms produce more than half of the world’s supply, creating a one-billion-dollar impact on the state’s economy. Wisconsin growers are expected to harvest about four-point-seven million barrels of the fruit this fall. Cranberries are grown in 20 central and northern Wisconsin counties.