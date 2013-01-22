Wisconsin property owners have to dig deeper than their counterparts in any other state when the end-of-the-year tax time comes. Wisconsin Policy Forum reports property taxes for school districts in the Badgers start have increased the most in the country. Property tax bills going out in the mail this month total more than five-point-two billion dollars. That’s an increase of four-and-a-half percent – the largest since 2009 and also the largest in the country. Assembly Democratic Leader Gordon Hintz blames the voucher program for private schools, saying “our school districts cannot sustain two school systems competing for the same pot of public dollars.”