It’s possible you won’t have to spend time trying to figure out how to change your clocks next year if the House of Representatives follows the U-S Senate lead. Democratic Senior Tammy Baldwin and Republican Ron Johnson found a rare agreement during Tuesday’s unanimous voice vote on ending the twice-yearly switch between Standard Time and Daylight Saving Time. Supporters say the Sunshine Protection Act would lessen depression and give children more time to play outdoors. It would also mean skies would be dark at 8:00 a-m for nearly three months each year.