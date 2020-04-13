At the direction of Gov. Tony Evers, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) today announced new emergency oversize and overweight permits that help truckers to meet the enormous health and economic demands brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We need to maximize all essential supply lines in the fight toward recovery,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “Truckers are working at their limits to help us get through this, and we need to do everything we can to help them.”

Agricultural products, medical supplies, warehouse goods, and all freight supplying any of the federally-defined 16 critical infrastructure sectors fall under the new permits, which authorize gross vehicle weights up to 90,000 pounds.

In addition to the efficiencies these permits offer, WisDOT is also supporting trucker by keeping all of the state’s 28 rest areas open and regularly sanitized.

About 60 fleets employed the emergency overweight permits announced in March to aid truckers supplying grocery stores affected by COVID-19. Those permits were automatically renewed and will be valid for the new weight limits.