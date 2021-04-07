A Wood County judge has sentenced a 43-year-old Nekoosa man to a life prison term. Paul Carter was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide last February. He had been accused of killing his girlfriend’s disabled 20-year-old daughter, Samantha Roberts. She was found unresponsive in January of last year and she died before she could be taken to a hospital. An autopsy pointed investigators at Carter’s involvement in the daughter’s death. She wasn’t able to walk or talk.