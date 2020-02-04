Neillsville Police Detain 75 Suspects For Underage Drinking At House Party
Neillsville police say things got busy after they spotted some suspicious activity in the parking lot of a closed business early Sunday morning. Officers encountered a nearby house party at a home shortly after midnight. They say they detained 75 people and handed out 49 citations for underage consumption. The detentions were conducted after officers obtained a search warrant so they could enter the home.
