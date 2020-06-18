MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board will meet virtually to consider a request for approval of antlerless deer harvest quotas, antlerless permit levels and a deer hunting season framework for 2020 and to appoint two nominees to the Sporting Heritage Council.

The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, originating from Room G 11 of the State Natural Resources Building (GEF 2), 101 S. Webster St. Although the public will not be allowed to watch the meeting in-person from GEF 2 due to public health advisories, the June board meeting will be livestreamed.

The board will consider statements of scope and conditional approval of the public hearings for two rules including:

  • Proposed rules creating chapter NR 159 relating to regulating firefighting foam that contains certain contaminants
  • Proposed rules affecting chapter NR 25 related to Lake Michigan whitefish management and Great Lakes commercial harvest reporting

The board will consider several approval requests including:

  • Western Prairie Regional Master Plan
  • Multiple land acquisitions

The board will hear several informational items including:

  • Wisconsin’s 2020 Forest Action Plan
  • Sandhill crane management and population update
  • DNR COVID-19 update

The complete June board agenda is available on the DNR website here.