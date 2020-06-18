Natural Resources Board Virtual Meeting June 24
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board will meet virtually to consider a request for approval of antlerless deer harvest quotas, antlerless permit levels and a deer hunting season framework for 2020 and to appoint two nominees to the Sporting Heritage Council.
The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, originating from Room G 11 of the State Natural Resources Building (GEF 2), 101 S. Webster St. Although the public will not be allowed to watch the meeting in-person from GEF 2 due to public health advisories, the June board meeting will be livestreamed.
The board will consider statements of scope and conditional approval of the public hearings for two rules including:
- Proposed rules creating chapter NR 159 relating to regulating firefighting foam that contains certain contaminants
- Proposed rules affecting chapter NR 25 related to Lake Michigan whitefish management and Great Lakes commercial harvest reporting
The board will consider several approval requests including:
- Western Prairie Regional Master Plan
- Multiple land acquisitions
The board will hear several informational items including:
- Wisconsin’s 2020 Forest Action Plan
- Sandhill crane management and population update
- DNR COVID-19 update
The complete June board agenda is available on the DNR website here.
