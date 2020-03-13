About 30 National Guard soldiers and airmen from the state have been mobilized to bring 37 Wisconsinites onboard a cruise ship back home. The Wisconsin residents will be self-quarantined when they return. They were stuck on the Grand Princess, currently docked in Oakland Harbor, due to the coronavirus outbreak. Brigadier General Joane Mathews says it’s not a security mission and the soldiers are simply providing the manpower and drivers needed to help the Wisconsin Department of Health Services get the people back to the state. The National Guard drivers will then self-monitor for 14 days after the mission.