The National Guard Bureau’s Office of Complex Investigations will look into complaints about the way sexual assault allegations were handled in Wisconsin.  U-S Senator Tammy Baldwin and Governor Tony Evers requested the review of the way Adjutant General Donald Dunbar’s command dealt with those problems.  A master sergeant had said at least six sexual misconduct complaints were “brushed off” during 2018.  A Guard inspector general has launched a separate investigation of Dunbar’s actions before he resigned.