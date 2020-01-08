The National Guard Bureau’s Office of Complex Investigations will look into complaints about the way sexual assault allegations were handled in Wisconsin. U-S Senator Tammy Baldwin and Governor Tony Evers requested the review of the way Adjutant General Donald Dunbar’s command dealt with those problems. A master sergeant had said at least six sexual misconduct complaints were “brushed off” during 2018. A Guard inspector general has launched a separate investigation of Dunbar’s actions before he resigned.