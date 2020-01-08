National Guard HQ Opens Investigation into Wisconsin Sexual Assault Claims
The National Guard Bureau’s Office of Complex Investigations will look into complaints about the way sexual assault allegations were handled in Wisconsin. U-S Senator Tammy Baldwin and Governor Tony Evers requested the review of the way Adjutant General Donald Dunbar’s command dealt with those problems. A master sergeant had said at least six sexual misconduct complaints were “brushed off” during 2018. A Guard inspector general has launched a separate investigation of Dunbar’s actions before he resigned.
