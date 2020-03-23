National Guard Commander: Troops Won’t Be Keeping People In Their Homes
The commander of the Wisconsin National Guard is pushing back against rumors his troops will be enforcing the governor’s orders for people to stay at home. Major General Paul Knapp says the Guard is being deployed to help doctors and other public health managers during the coronavirus pandemic. Troops won’t be taking the place of local police. Knapp says the rumors are being spread to cause “a sense of hysteria across the United States.”
