A motorcycle accident occurred on Sunday afternoon July 4th, 2021. at approximately 3:30 pm, in the town of Jefferson. Bryan T Wilson, 18 of Manchester, Iowa, was operating a motorcycle Southbound on County Highway B, just South of Eitland Rd. While negotiating a curve to the left, Wilson reported meeting an oncoming vehicle that was left of center and he went right to avoid the vehicle before laying the bike down on its left side. Bryan was wearing a helmet and safety glasses at the time, and suffered only minor injuries and will seek medical attention on his own.